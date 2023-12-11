Expert shares key essentials to consider when travelling with a baby or toddler

Travelling with a baby or toddler requires extra planning and preparation. Dis-Chem Baby City FMCG executive Ronald Govender emphasises the importance of planning a holiday trip when travelling with a baby or toddler, offering guidance and a list of essentials to take note of. Pack smartly

Effective packing ensures a stress-free trip when you are travelling with a baby or toddler. Govender says you need to make sure you have everything you will need for the trip packed, and try not to bring more than you need or superfluous stuff. He notes the list of essentials which includes:

– Nappies and wipes: pack more than you think you’ll need, especially for longer journeys. – Baby food and savoury snacks: bring familiar snacks such as fruits, cheese cubes, nuts, and energy drinks as well as any special dietary items your child requires. Ensure to bring enough formula, expressed breast milk and baby food that your little one might need for the journey. – Baby gear: consider a car seat, nappy bag, lightweight stroller, a portable crib, and a baby carrier for convenience.

– Clothing: pack weather-appropriate clothing, including extra layers, in case of unexpected weather changes. – Medication: don’t forget any necessary medications, medical bracelet for allergies and have a first-aid kit on hand equipped with paracetamol, antihistamines, antibacterial cream, thermometer, and antiseptic wipes. – Comfort items: bring your child’s favourite toys, blankets, or dummies to provide entertainment and comfort during travel.

– Baby documents: carry important documents like birth certificates and medical records. Ensure safety Whenever you are travelling with a newborn or toddler, safety should always come first. Make sure the right car seats are installed and that they are used. It has been demonstrated that car seats can save children from injuries and deaths, but their effectiveness depends on how well they are installed and utilised. Cover outlets and fasten any furniture that can be dangerous for your child to help you baby-proof your lodging.

Stick to routines Getting enough sleep in preparation for the trip is important for the parent and baby. Maintaining your baby or toddler’s routines as closely as possible can help prevent disruptions. Stick to their regular nap and meal schedules, even if it means adjusting your plans slightly. Make sure to pack your baby’s favourite pillow and blanket to ensure that you create a comfortable and good sleeping environment. If you are not travelling by car, make the necessary travel arrangements, considering seats on the bus or flight that will be comfortable and baby-friendly. Be flexible