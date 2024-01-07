Expert shares ways to make personal safety a priority in the new year

The start of the new year is a good time to assess whether your home security system is still adequate. And according to Charnel Hattingh, group head of marketing and communications manager at Fidelity ADT, it’s crucial that your security provider has access to all of your current contact details so they are aware of who to call in an emergency.

In the event that the primary contact is unreachable, this also includes information about back-up contacts. “When last did you test your alarm system? It’s one of those things that may have slipped by the wayside but is vitally important. You must be sure that the system still works and that your security company will receive an alarm signal in case of an emergency,” she says. “Wear and tear is inevitable on any system, as is plant growth. That’s why a regular check of the system and its surroundings needs to be done. Take a walk around the property. If you have big bushes or plants in your garden, make sure they don’t obscure any outdoor passive or infra-red alarm sensors,” she urges.

She further says that if you have done renovations over the last year, check if the new rooms or areas are adequately covered by the alarm system and that the alarm system or components have not been compromised or damaged during the renovations. “Make sure any items that could be used to break into your home or business are stored in a secure location, such as a shed. This could include garden tools, ladders, and such. Ideally, choose a location that is protected by an outdoor or passive infra-red detector.” Perimeter security key as a first line of defence

“Evaluate your access control, gates, electric fencing, and beams. Are they still in good condition? Are they still adequate? It might be time for a perimeter security assessment and upgrade,” says Hattingh. Fire prevention should also be on the checklist “Fires are a very real threat and should be taken seriously. Having a fire escape plan, extinguishers, and smoke detectors at the property are must-haves,” she says. “Fire extinguishers need to be checked once a year, and batteries in smoke detectors do run out, so perhaps consider replacing these.