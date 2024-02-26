Fake doctor nabbed for soliciting R700 bribe at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

A woman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a medical doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, on Sunday. This was confirmed by Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, in a statement that the so-called doctor demanded an escort to a patient to pay R700 to get assistance.

According to Modiba, the member of the public became suspicious when the bogus doctor, who was wearing green scrubs with the name Dr Zulu imprinted on them, advised her to meet at the pedestrian gate where the said payment would be made. “The escort notified the security personnel who eventually apprehended the bogus doctor at the hospital’s pedestrian gate,” he said. “When asked to produce her Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA) registration number and a personal number by the security and facility management, the bogus doctor was unable to do so.”

Modiba said that the team from the hospital has opened a case at the Diepkloof police station. The fake doctor spent a night in police custody and was due to have appeared at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, Modiba warned the public not to become victim to bogus health-care practitioners who try to solicit bribes before “allegedly” offering their so-called services.