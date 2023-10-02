Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, has called on his family and the public at large to allow his cousin Zoleka Mandela to rest in peace. This is despite him defying Zoleka’s dying wish for people she did not want to attend her funeral. He expressed sadness at her passing.

Zoleka died last Monday after a long battle with cancer, and she was buried on Friday in Fourways Memorial Park, north of Joburg. In what was supposed to be a dignified send-off, drama was the order of the day as Zoleka’s body had to be exhumed. She was not buried alongside her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park as initially reported.

This was due to Zenani Mandela sr obtaining a court interdict to stop Zoleka from being buried at the Mandela plot. Police arrived at the scene to enforce the court interdict. A number of South Africans took to social media, attacking Zenani for depriving Zoleka of being laid to rest next to her loved ones, some even labelling her “evil”.

However, some defended Zenani, saying her acts were justifiable. According to reports, Zoleka’s aunt Zenani and Zoleka’s ex-husband Thiery Bashala delivered a court interdict to the family to have her buried elsewhere and not in the Mandela burial estate. Former president Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Ndileka Mandela is reported to have confirmed the authenticity of a list of people who her cousin Zoleka did not want at her funeral. The list was shared over a million times on several social media platforms, including X and Facebook.

This list included prominent members of the Mandela family, including Mandla Mandela, Zenani Mandela sr, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, Zinhle Mandela, Nsundu Madikizela, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and Leeroy Andie Cana, the father of her last child Zingce. She added: “FYI these men (Mike Seakamela. Mandla Mandela. Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo) sexually abused me.” Mandla denied allegations of abuse, releasing a media statement over the weekend in which he referred to unsavoury behaviour at Zoleka’s burial

Mandla was seen leaving the church service before other family members left, before Zoleka’s body was buried. Responding to the list, Mandla said the timing of the release of the letter was unfortunate and called on all to respect his cousin with dignity. “It is extremely unfortunate that my cousin sister’s last rites were mired by this unsavoury behaviour and that serious allegations of this nature could be bandied about so irresponsibly. We call on all family and friends to restore respect and dignity and to let Zoleka rest in peace,” he said.