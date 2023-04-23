Family wants answers over how Katlego Mpholo’s body ended up in convicted murderer Thabo Bester’s cell

Johannesburg –Devastated Batho Mpholo, the father of Katlego Mpholo, wants answers on how the body of his son ended up in cell 35, where convicted murderer Thabo Bester faked his death. This was after matching DNA with the deceased mother.

Bester was confirmed dead on May 3, 2022, by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) after he escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Facility, which is run by G4S security company. A broken Mpholo said that his son used to post a lot on social media, but all of a sudden his social media presence disappeared. He said at the time he had lived with his grandmother in Bloemfontein, so he phoned to ask her about the whereabouts of his son.

"The grandmother told me she last saw Katlego a month ago; I advised her to open a missing person’s case," said Mpholo. He said it felt as the family has failed. "(According) to the information we were getting, he collapsed in town, and they found that he did not have enough blood, and he lost his life.

“It is not true. How did Bester get hold of my son's body if he was in a government mortuary? I can tell you that the mother, grandmother, and other family members in Bloemfontein visited several mortuaries to look for him after reporting him missing. “There was no sign of him. But why now? Why now?" asked the emotional father. He announced that he was going to Bloemfontein tomorrow (Monday) to seek answers.

"I need full information, and I need the truth and nothing but your truth," he said. The father said the family does not have possession of his son’s remains. "We don't know where the body is, but on Monday we are going to the police station to get full details," he said.

Mpholo dismissed reports suggesting that Katlego was roaming the streets with Bester and his sweetheart,, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. The father described his son as a soccer fanatic. "My son was a fun-loving person, making friends here and there. He has two children, a son and a daughter."

Over the weekend, police confirmed that the body had been positively identified. "Police can confirm that the charred body found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre has been identified following a direct match with the biological mother of the deceased. The family has been notified by the investigating officer," said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. She said this was the only information that they were releasing at this time.