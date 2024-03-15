Fashion Without Borders marks a 10-year milestone of empowering African fashion

Fashion Without Borders Africa celebrates its 10-year anniversary, highlighting the diversity and richness of African fashion while also fostering a global talent showcase. Founded with the vision of empowering underprivileged designers and models across Africa, the platform has expanded its reach beyond borders and is now prominently established in two additional countries: Botswana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Bringing attention to the richness and diversity of African fashion, this event also aims to provide emerging designers from disadvantaged backgrounds with an international stage on which to showcase their skills and creativity. Under the capable direction of Efigy Productions, the fashion affair takes place three times a year: in April in South Africa, in June in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in October in Botswana. It features culturally rich events and brand-launch activities, and it is currently being planned to expand to other African countries.

The initiative discovers and cultivates talented designers and models through scout programmes, giving them the opportunity to take part in major events in Johannesburg; Gaborone, Botswana; and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has also been announced that prominent industry experts will be speaking as part of its masterclass series during the anniversary celebrations. This series aims to provide valuable insight and knowledge to aspiring fashion professionals, furthering the initiative’s mission of fostering innovation and excellence within the industry.

The theme for this year is “A Decade of Diversity: Celebrating African Fashion Excellence”, in keeping with the festive spirit of the event and the emphasis on diversity and empowerment within the African fashion industry. “This theme encapsulates the essence of the initiative’s mission while highlighting its achievements over the past 10 years in fostering talent and promoting inclusivity within the fashion industry. It also reflects the vibrant and multifaceted nature of African fashion, showcasing the richness of cultural heritage and creativity across the continent,” says Serge Kabisoso of Efigy Productions. Some of the shows, including the fashion unpacked masterclass, will be held at the Vaal Triangle on April 25.