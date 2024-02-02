Fast-track your future career

Siyavuya Makubalo For the hundreds of thousands of South Africans who want to fast track their career and get a qualification that is in-demand by employers, but who do not have a matric or do not meet the entry requirements for other types of qualifications, an occupational certificate presents the best opportunity for realising their career dreams.

Recognised qualification An occupational certificate is a qualification that is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated competence in a specific occupation or trade. A nationally recognised qualification that is based on industry standards, it is designed to equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a particular occupation. In South Africa, occupational certificates are developed and managed by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO). This public entity is responsible for quality assurance and oversight of the design, accreditation, implementation, assessment and certification of occupational qualifications, part-qualifications and skills programmes.

One of the advantages of occupational certificates is that they provide an alternative pathway to education and training for students who have not completed their matric or who do not meet the entry requirements for other types of qualifications. Occupational certificates are divided into three components: theory, practical and work-based. These components allow the learner to gain relevant knowledge, practical skills and work experience. No matric Provided students have the necessary foundational learning competence (FLC) or recognition of prior learning (RPL) for the specific occupation or trade, they are able to enrol for an occupational certificate programme without having to complete their matric first. Moreover, they still get a nationally recognised qualification that is relevant to a specific occupation or trade.

Some examples of occupational certificates that do not require matric are: Early Childhood Development

Health promotion officer

Cash office clerk

Home-based personal care assistant

Home-based personal care worker

Varied opportunities In South Africa, occupational certificates cover almost all sectors including agriculture, business, construction, education, health, hospitality, manufacturing, mining and transport. Interested students can find more information about the different occupational certificates on the QCTO website or on the SAQA website. With an occupational certificate, you can assist your successful entry into the labour market by gaining a qualification that is in-demand by employers, and which prepares you to fill a specific role.

You can also improve your chances of finding employment or starting your own business in a specific occupation or trade. Additionally, you can progress to higher levels of learning within the same or related occupational fields as some occupational certificates are articulated with other qualifications on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). If you want to fast-track your career – even without a matric - an occupational certificate could be the answer to making your dream career a reality.