Father jailed to two life terms for raping his son, 6, twice

Johannesburg - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms after he was convicted of raping his 6-year-old biological son on two separate occasions. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said both incidents occurred in 2020 in Standerton, Mpumalanga, at the Sakhile location.

"The first incident happened when his mother was outside doing laundry. The accused took the victim to the bedroom and sexually violated him. The complainant informed his mother that he was bleeding when he was going to the toilet, and the mother thought that he got injured because he is a boy and he played rough," said Nyuswa. She said that the second assault took place while both parents were drinking, and he then took him to the bedroom and sexually violated him. "His mother walked into the bedroom and found the accused raping the child. The mother reported the matter to the police," said Nyuswa.

The father denied the allegations levelled against him. "Evidence of a first report was also led; this was supported by a medical report that proved that the victim sustained serious injuries when the incident happened," added Nyuswa. The court ordered that the father's name be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders, declared him unfit to work with children, and further declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Last week, it was reported that another father in Mgababa Village outside Peddie, Eastern Cape, allegedly raped his 8-year-old son. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the SAPS arrived at the house to find the boy alone and cuffed with a chain. Naidu said that the man was arrested and detained on charges of rape and child neglect.