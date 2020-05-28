Fear grips Gauteng retirement village's 400 residents after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Fear has gripped a Gauteng retirement village that houses more than 400 vulnerable senior citizens after a staff member working in the food preparation section tested positive for Covid-19. This has stirred accusations that last week’s death of an elderly woman, who had a pre-existing lung condition, residing at Bougainvilla Retirement Village in Tshwane was due to the Covid-19. It was alleged that the facility’s management concealed a catering staff member’s positive Covid-19 test results that came back on Saturday, with residents being informed only on Sunday after their relatives sent a flurry of emails fuelled by anxiety over the safety of their loved ones. Dr Hans Henri P Kluge, of the World Health Organization, has said: “Older adults are at a significantly increased risk of severe disease following infection from Covid-19.” There was a on Tuesday about the “crisis” at the Sen-Cit Resthaven Old Age Home, where two deaths and 32 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded.

This sparked concern among families of Bougainvilla residents, who feared that kitchen and administration staff who were in contact with their Covid-19 positive worker still served food to them on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“There is also a frail-care unit at the retirement village and patients in the frail-care facility receive their meals from the same kitchen. A catering employee who was in contact with her Covid-19 colleague worked in the kitchen over the weekend and on Monday.

“Administration staff had to deliver meals to the residents on Sunday but they were not informed as to why they had to deliver food. The situation is dire because we are talking about people over the age of 65,” an insider said.

Speaking on behalf of the retirement village, Stephan Craggs said it was their employee’s husband who tested positive on Saturday, after which the staff member “was sent home immediately and tested as well”.

“Further to this, the whole team was sent home and the kitchen sanitised on Saturday evening. A whole new team started on Sunday morning.

“Regarding the lady that passed away, food was delivered to her on the day of her death and she had some meals in the fridge. There is no confirmation that her death relates to Covid-19,” Craggs said.

“The kitchen contractor, Fedics, has issued a full report on the Covid-19 incident and the Department of Health did a full inspection on Monday and they were 100% comfortable with the processes followed and confirmed the kitchen must remain open.

“Staff members who were in contact will remain in self-quarantine and be tested if needs be,” Craggs added.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Philani Mhlungu said on Wednesday he would verify Cragg’s claims about the department clearing the Bougainvilla Retirement Village kitchen and would respond.

However, an insider disputed Cragg’s claims, saying the same employees who were in contact with the Covid-19 positive staffer worked in the kitchen and delivered food to her relative on Sunday.