Freedom Front Plus national head of elections Wouter Wessels says the party is the country’s only growing alternative with real plans to rebuild South Africa. He said it was also the only organisation among many that wanted to create equal access to opportunities for all.

“Our manifesto and policies find resonance in different communities, as it provides for solutions to everyday struggles South Africans from all community's face,” he said. He said the FF Plus’ policies and stance attracted young people; they also attracted first-time voters, as their policies provided real solutions. “Our campaign also focuses on issues pertaining to youth. Our youth structure directly campaigns and appeals to the youth to utilise their democratic right of voting for change.”

On the question of how the organisation appeals to black voters, Wessels said they used direct messaging and canvassing to every citizen, irrespective of colour and creed. “Direct communication and canvassing are done to convey the message that every vote counts and how a single vote can make a real difference. We do this through groundwork and social media campaigns,” Wessels said. Speaking in Cape town earlier today, veteran parliamentarian and the party’s premier candidate Dr Corne Mulder said the FF Plus would be more focused on luring coloured voters into the party.

He said the coloured community comprised the majority of the electorate in the Western Cape, and political parties contesting in the province that did not have an interest in coloured communities would not stand a chance in the elections. He said his organisation was working hard to tackle issues plaguing coloured communities, including gangsterism and drug abuse. Mulder vowed that when his party was in government, it would seek to boost the textile industry as well as the fishing sector in the province.

"The fact that I’m the premier candidate, as far as that’s concerned, I don’t think it plays a role because the Freedom Front Plus is very serious that we are also a non-racial party. “We are even more committed in this election to reaching out to all communities in the Western Cape. Anyone who thinks they can play a role in this province without significant support in the coloured community is making a big mistake,” he said. During the party’s manifesto launch last month in Pretoria, party leader Pieter Groenewald, vowed to restore and rebuild South Africa in the upcoming elections.