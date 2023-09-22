Fight against diabetes must be multifaceted

WITH the number of people living with diabetes in South Africa projected to rise to over six million by 2045, calls have been made for interventions to be implemented to curb the increased loss of vision due to diabetic eye complications. The global community observes World Retina Day on September 24, and concerns have been raised by local health stakeholders about the epidemic levels of diabetes in South Africa, which are threatening vision loss.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetic retinopathy was one of the consequences of diabetes and the fourth leading cause of blindness. And it is the most common cause of visual loss among working-age South Africans. Despite this large number of people with diabetes, with a third likely to develop diabetic retinopathy, the federation said less than 20% underwent yearly screening. Professor Linda Visser, a board member of the Ophthalmological Society of South Africa (Ossa) and a vitreoretinal surgeon, said early detection, improved access to treatment, and enhanced patient education were key to addressing the issue.

Visser said this was why a collaborative effort between government agencies, health care providers, and non-governmental organisations was crucial to mitigate the impact and prevent unnecessary vision loss among South Africans living with diabetes. “Diabetes is regarded as one of the costliest health problems in the world, and poses a worrying socio-economic burden on the country. Costs include the direct costs of medical care, and indirect costs of loss in productivity due to the inability to work, sickness, absence, vision loss, disability, premature retirement and premature death, as well as intangible costs such as the physical and psychological pain or suffering.” She added: “We need a concerted effort from the government and primary health care structures to raise awareness of the problem and promote lifestyle modifications, healthy eating habits and exercise, specifically targeting children and young adults.”