Fikile Mbalula lambasted for openly backing Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party

Johannesburg - ANC secretary general Fikile Mbali has come under heavy criticism from South Africans for his tweets openly praising Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF. Among the tweets, Mbalula wrote: "Zanu-PF strong support on the ground.“

"As the ANC, we did send an observer mission to the Zimbabwe elections." Zanupf strong support on the ground. pic.twitter.com/OSW9bKEg9v — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) August 26, 2023 A number of people called the tweets nonsense and said this is why Zimbabweans will always end up in South Africa. The electoral system declared the elections free and fair.

The leader of Bosa (Build One South Africa), Mmusi Maimane, said the elections in Zimbabwe were not free and fair. "The conduct of FAZ, Zanu-PF, the ZEC, and ZRP has undermined the credibility of any results announced. South Africa and all South African political parties must tell the truth this time around. We can’t afford another 2008," said Maimane. He further said: "South Africa has been paying a steep price because of ANC support of Zanu-PF and notions of solidarity among liberation movements.

“Fikile Mbalula and others are delusional to praise Zanu-PF and legitimise their dictatorship of Zimbabwe. Our foreign policy must be strong on issues like BRICS and also on issues within the SADC. “Our hospitals are full of Zimbabweans, and our restaurants are full of Zimbabweans because of rigged elections and a lack of political freedoms. We should say enough is enough. We should use our foreign policy to ensure there is democracy in this region". Political analyst Jamie Mighti concurred with Maimane, saying that the elections were not free and fair.

"The truth about the elections is that they were not free and fair. The global community should not endorse this election," said Mighti. X user Christo Thurston wrote: "Is Zanu-PF perhaps funding the ANC through the alleged gold mafia that is allegedly run by Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF? At one point, the ANC could not even pay salaries. What is happening now? Your support for Zanu-PF sparks a million questions". Is Zanu PF perhaps funding the ANC through the alleged gold mafia that is allegedly run by Mnangagwa and Zanu PF?



At one point, the ANC could not even pay salaries. What is happening now?



Your support for ZanuPF sparks a million questions. — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) August 26, 2023 Another user, ISchatuloSePhara, wrote: "How does Fikile Mbalula's wife and children look at him each day knowing he is a bumbling idiot, a national embarrassment void of critical thinking? Mbalula is surely one of the dumbest politicians we have ever seen in SA history, a complete buffoon, out of touch with reality".