Film-maker Ndlovu to receive eminent award from Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - Esteemed film-maker Duma Ndlovu will be among a list of eminent people to be bestowed with National Orders by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The awards, to be held on April 28, are the highest South Africa bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

Ndlovu will be awarded the prestigious Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver for his sterling work in the television and film industry in South Africa. The Order is awarded to South Africans who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport. The decorated poet, film-maker, producer, journalist and playwright is known for his commitment to developing arts and culture in the country.

Ndlovu said: “I am grateful for this honour. It is a great honour for me. This nomination has filled me with pride, and I would like to thank the Presidency and the people of South Africa for honouring my talent. It is an incredible moment for me. I am almost incapable of finding the right words to convey my appreciation to you.” This will be another feather in Ndlovu’s cap, after he recently received his second doctorate from the University of Zululand. Ndlovu is well known for being the brains behind award-winning shows such as and His recent television shows include, among others, Umkhokha and Komkhulu. The Soweto-born talent also wrote highly-acclaimed plays, including Bergville Stories, and began his career as a writer soon after he finished high school.

Ndlovu was also the chairman of the South African Music Awards. He is a published author and has directed and produced a string of television and theatrical productions. Ndlovu’s production company, Word of Mouth Pictures, congratulated Mfundi Vundla of Morula Pictures, who will also receive the Order in Silver for his immense contribution to the television and film industry in South Africa.