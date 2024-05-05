Flourishing government, private sector land partnership bears fruit

This year’s elections have been referred to in multiple terms, from being dubbed the “new dawn”, to “one’s vote will test their IQ level” and they will mirror the 1994 democratic elections. In other words, history would repeat itself. As there are 23 days left before South Africans go to the polls, political parties have been vocal in making commitments on the issue of land as part of their manifestos: spatial justice, expropriation of land without compensation and land reforms.

The dream is that the land will finally go back to its people. Peter Setou, Chief Executive of Vumelana Advisory Fund, a non-profit organisation that helps communities capitalise on the land they have acquired, spoke to The Star regarding the issue of land reforms post democracy and post elections. While many battle with access to land and efficient land use, Setou explained that a vast amount of available land was owned by the government. He said although political parties have promised land reforms, solutions to capitalise on vacant land have always been in existence. The missing factor is implementation.

Setou cited the High-Level Panel Report, by Kgalema Motlanthe, and the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform report, which were commissioned by the state, as elaborating on the challenges, solutions and implementation of land reforms. He added the topic of land was an emotive issue based on various dynamics, highlighting insufficient financial support for land beneficiaries, communal conflicts between land beneficiaries, market access, and collaboration of the private sector and government to economise on land use. Hence, organisations such as Vumelana play an important role by bridging the gap between land beneficiaries, the government and stakeholders. “Our focus is on land reforms, restitution and redistribution. We help communities or individuals to invest in their land with the support of stakeholders. We operate nationally, although the bulk of our work is in Limpopo and Mpumalanga,” said Setou.

He said as the country was in the grip of extreme unemployment, especially of young people, access to land and land reforms were key to counter economic hardship. Focussing on partnerships between the government and private sector to capitalise on available land would prevent extreme poverty, lessen job scarcity by creating a large amount of jobs and skills development, particularly for black people. “The cost of living is too high, especially for young people. Government cannot do this alone; it actively needs to collaborate with the private sector,” said Setou.

Setou said many people migrate to urban areas seeking greener pastures, but limited access to land and a serious housing backlog led to the establishment of townships as inhabitants of informal settlements. Thus, he said the government needed to identify bulk land parcels for quality access to water and sanitation, infrastructure and adequate housing. Asked how he foresaw the future of land reforms over the next five years, he said challenges had been identified, solutions were provided by the Motlanthe report, and implementation needed to be activated. Setou said a partnership of government and private stakeholders would also build quality land infrastructure for access to clean water and water irrigation systems, and a successful economy. “There is vast land use, but there is limited access to bulk water for water irrigation in rural areas,” he said.