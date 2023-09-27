Focus on SA research into HIV and Covid

Johannesburg - Dr Tshegofatso Maimela, a public health medicine specialist, will be focusing on South Africa's trailblazing work in HIV research as it intersects with multi-morbidity at a critical juncture in global health. Maimela, with the Gauteng Department of Health, will speak at the 7th Public Health in Africa Conference, set for October 17–19, 2023, at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

Maimela's recent research, conducted in Tshwane, examined the link between HIV and Covid-19. Her findings showed that people living with HIV were not at an increased risk of mortality from Covid-19, as was the concern regarding the pandemic due to the high prevalence of HIV in South Africa. Maimela said that understanding the complexities of multi-morbidity states for conditions such as HIV, Covid-19, and other prevalent conditions improves our approach to managing the complex presentation of such conditions and the challenges of providing coordinated care for the many patients with multi-morbidity profiles within our siloed health system. “We can no longer afford to treat diseases as isolated phenomena. We need to adopt a more holistic approach: one that acknowledges the interconnectedness of these health challenges and their impact on individuals, families, communities, and workplaces alike. This conference serves as a pivotal platform to advance this crucial dialogue,’’ said Maimela.

Also at the conference will be the new conference chair, Dr Chauntelle Bagwandeen, an illustrious public health medicine specialist from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a field-leading medical expert. The conference, organised by Informa Markets’ Global Healthcare Group, said in a statement that Bagwandeen's work has been instrumental in understanding the nature and spread of sexually transmitted infections in sub-Saharan Africa. ‘’Together, they will introduce an interactive public discourse format at the session, aiming to foster an environment of collaborative innovation and knowledge sharing.”

“The conference, in partnership with the South African Public Health Preventative Medicine Association (SAPHPMA), draws a diverse audience, from C-level healthcare executives to government officials, offering a unique platform for cross-sector engagement.” “Attendees will not only gain insights into the complexities of multi-morbidity but also have an opportunity to delve into maternal and child health issues, stroke prevention, and advancements in TB diagnostics. The event will provide fertile ground for discussions that will shape the future trajectory of public health across the African continent,” read the statement. Last year, the conference was led by Dr Atiya Mosam and, in partnership with the South African Public Health and Preventive Medicine Association, saw industry leaders congregate to discuss public health leadership and re-imagine how to instil resilience in Africa’s healthcare systems. It marked an important step towards fostering a collaborative environment among international, national, and regional players.

“Building on that foundation, this year's event aims to deepen those dialogues, looking back at the past year's learnings, exploring actionable solutions, and refining best practices in public health.” “Those interested in attending will find a wealth of opportunities for professional development and networking. The conference is particularly beneficial for public health specialists, government officials, and healthcare professionals keen on acquiring a nuanced understanding of pressing healthcare challenges and contributing to a healthier future for African communities.” “The conference promises to be an indispensable forum for industry leaders committed to advancing public health systems across Africa,” added the statement.