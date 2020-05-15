Foreign national arrested in R1m Robertsham drug bust

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The quiet community of Robertsham was left shocked on Thursday morning after waking up to a R1 million drug bust in the garage of a rented house. A 45-year-old foreign national was arrested after an intelligence-driven operation by the National Office Drug Task Team, Joburg metro police and other law enforcement agencies on Xavier Street. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police raided the premises at around 6am, where the suspect was found drying crystal meth in preparation to be sold. He was renting the house where drugs were being made in the garage. Metro police Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the officers found dishes and home-made equipment which were used in the mixing of chemicals to make drugs commonly known as kat and crystal meth.

“No one would have expected that drugs were being made in the garage of a house on the main road and in a well-established suburb. The neighbours looked very surprised,” Minnaar said.

Outside, neighbours and curious onlookers watched while the police loaded the suspect and the confiscated drugs and equipment into police vehicles just after midday.

A neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said he woke up early yesterday and saw police blue lights outside.

“I spoke to one of the gentlemen who worked with the police and he told me what happened and I did not expect it.

“These people moved in six months ago and all we ever saw were cars going out and coming in but the gate was permanently closed,” he said.

“It’s weird that this happened right across from my house. I’ve been staying here for 12 years and even my next door neighbour has been here for almost 30 years, and this is the first time that something like this happened and this is a main road,” he said.

Some of the drugs and equipment that were found in a house south of Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Another neighbour, who also asked to stay anonymous, said she saw a lot of commotion outside in the street and initially believed somebody hijacked a car because the area had many vehicle accidents.

She added she didn’t know that people were living in the house because neighbours seldom saw cars or people coming and going.

“This is a quiet area and I’ve been living here for more than 22 to 24 years and we never have a problem. Even my dogs bark but it’s never something like this,” she said.

She added it was scary she could live in an area and not know people were manufacturing drugs.

Earlier this week, five suspects were arrested in a house in Florida for allegedly manufacturing illegal medicine and drugs.

The police discovered a laboratory used to manufacture tablets and other illegal substances with an estimated value of R5m.

Z Cassimjee, R Dakalo, M Ompha, K Notshilema and F Rasuuba appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court facing charges of dealing in/manufacturing drugs, contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

The matter was remanded to Wednesday for formal bail application.

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the work done by the Gauteng police and urged the community to continue to work with them.