Foreign national illegal mining kingpin pleads guilty

Johannesburg – Cheng Liang Tom Chen, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal mining when he appeared before the Thabazimbi Regional Court on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said that the National Intervention Unit, Tactical Response Team, Local Criminal Record Centre, Illegal Mining Task Team, and Department of Mineral Resources and Energy conducted an illegal mining disruptive operation at Zwartkop Zone 1 in the Northam area on August 3, 2022.

They were assisted by the Polokwane-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit. Maluleke said five suspects were detained as a result of the operation after they were found in the region smuggling chromium without a licence. Among the suspects, was Chen. "During the operation, the team seized one excavator, one horse truck with double trailers loaded with chrome, one tipper truck, and two motor vehicles (a Polo and a Mazda) to the value of over R5 million," Maluleke said.