Foreman arrested over R126m tender storm ’being made a scapegoat’

Johannesburg – The Star has uncovered some serious maladministration in the arrest of alleged City of Johannesburg fraudster Brighton Kuzovamuhu Chifamba. Chifamba is behind bars on charges of theft, money laundering, corruption and fraud. However, the publication has now seen documents indicating that Chifamba was a foreman for Setheo Engineering and not a project manager. Chifamba is at the centre of a R126 million tender storm, which was allegedly awarded to Setheo Engineering to build a substation in Eldorado Park. According to the City, the engineering company was wrongfully paid R66 million after they produced a fraudulent bank guarantee which led the City to believe they had the balance sheet to handle the project.

Two of the company's directors were arrested in 2017 for allegedly colluding with City Power officials. The duo were not prosecuted and the matter against them was withdrawn.

The company’s CEO, Tinashe Mangwana, opened up on Chifamba’s sudden arrest.

“He didn’t deal with paperwork of the company, he does not know anything of how tenders were awarded and so forth.

“It’s unfortunate that Brighton is just being made a scapegoat for some people who want to push their agendas. We are hopeful that justice will prevail,” Mangwana said.

Mangwana also indicated that Setheo entered into a contract with City Power and not the City of Johannesburg.

“This cannot be further from the truth and devised with the sole purpose of misleading the public.”

The City’s Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) conducted an investigation in 2017, which implicated two City Power officials, the two have since been dismissed.

Chifamba’s bail hearing will commence again tomorrow at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court, where a Home Affairs official is expected to take the stand.

This comes after an affidavit compiled by a Home Affairs investigator revealed that Chifamba is an illegal immigrant in the country.

The Star