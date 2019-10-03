Forest Hill High staff, pupils evacuated after hoax bomb threat









File Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA) Learners and staff of Forest Hill High School in Johannesburg South were forced to evacuate the school buildings and move to the sportsfield following a false bomb scare. A teacher at the school, who spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity, said that around 10am on Tuesday, the staff of the school were told to evacuate the learners from the classrooms. “We were told that there was a bomb and we were told to go to the school fields so that the bomb squad and police could investigate,” she said. At the school, the gates at the entrance were closed with security officers present after the arrival of bomb squad vehicles. The learners remained on the fields behind the school buildings until just before midday when everyone was allowed back into the building.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele and the Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the school received an anonymous call about a bomb on the premises.

The principal immediately informed police and subsequently the school was searched with the assistance of trained sniffer dogs.

“There was a bomb threat but it was found that there was no bomb, all is back to normal,” said Makhubele.

Mabona added that the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding “this unfortunate incident”.

This latest alleged bomb scare came less than a month after Hoërskool Alberton in Ekurhuleni was forced to evacuate following a hoax.

Mabona added that the department has urged learners and members of the public to not make “unnecessary” hoax calls to Gauteng schools.

“We appeal to everyone not to disrupt our schools, because it is difficult to recover any curriculum time lost. However, the school has developed a catch-up programme for the time lost,” he said.