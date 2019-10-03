A teacher at the school, who spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity, said that around 10am on Tuesday, the staff of the school were told to evacuate the learners from the classrooms.
“We were told that there was a bomb and we were told to go to the school fields so that the bomb squad and police could investigate,” she said.
At the school, the gates at the entrance were closed with security officers present after the arrival of bomb squad vehicles.
The learners remained on the fields behind the school buildings until just before midday when everyone was allowed back into the building.