Former ANCYL task team member Rebone Tau tears into Mbalula for “collapsing” ANCYL

Political commentator and former member of the National Task Team of the ANC Youth League, Rabone Tau, has accused ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula of collapsing and destroying the ANCYL and of wanting to rule the youth structure, even in his old age.
Tau was speaking during a SAFM radio show hosted by Stephen Grootes on Friday.
Tau’s comments come on the back of Mbalula having removed youth league leader Xola Nqola, who was the convener of the youth structure before his removal.
On Thursday and ahead of the 26th ANCYL Elective conference set to take place later today at Nasrec, media reports suggested that Mbalula wrote to Nqola informing him about his removal from the youth league.
“We hereby inform you that your membership of the ANCYL NYTT, and, by extension, your position as its convenor, are terminated with immediate effect,” Mbalula said in a statement.
On Friday, Tau ripped into Mbalula, accusing him of being at the centre of the downfall of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).
According to Tau, Mbalula's actions have single-handedly destroyed the ANCYL since 2008. This accusation has sparked a heated debate, calling on young people to condemn Mbalula's behaviour.
The ANCYL, once a powerful and influential youth wing before it was disbanded and failed to hold an elective congress since 2015, has been on a decline, with many structures led by interim structures and task teams.
Tau believes that Mbalula is to blame for this decline, citing his alleged mismanagement and manipulation of the organisation.
During the interview with Grootes, the political commentator, who did not hold back his criticism of Mbalula, called on young people to take a stand against this injustice and demand change.
He said Mbalula's refusal to acknowledge the recently convened congress in the Eastern Cape has further led to the belief that he is to blame for the collapse of the once-feared youth structure of the ruling party.
These accusations were strengthened this week in a letter dated 28 June 2023, where Mbalula denounced the provincial conference, highlighting the lack of proper authorisation for the event.
“Young people should condemn what the Secretary General of the ANC is doing, he has been at the centre of the downfall of the ANCYL since 2008. The ANCYL is dead because of him. He needs to let young people to contest.”
“If Mbalula and crew want to continue leading the YL, it best that there is a constitutional amendment of the YL and take the age up to 65 years. So they can elect him as their president,” Tau said.