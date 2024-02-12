Former Chief Justice insists he’s the chosen one

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has reiterated his conviction that he is destined to become the president of South Africa. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, Mogoeng said God had spoken to him, adding that no one could reverse what he has predetermined.

Mogoeng said he would become president despite not being affiliated to any political party. “It is not an unction. It is a settled matter. The almighty God has spoken and it is settled. No shenanigans can reverse what he has pre-determined. “What I can say is that the Lord has made it abundantly clear to me that I am not going to join any political party and I am not supposed to form any political formation. He wants to do it in his on way,” he said.

Mogoeng, who was recently linked with the the Jacob Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, said for most people this might be strange as they may not understand the ways of God. “People find it difficult to believe things of God but find it easy to believe anything else. If I were to throw the bones in your studio and say those dry bones say certain things about the future of this country, you would not find as many questions as they are being raised now in the instance of this prophetic word. Similarly, when the President goes to the graves of somebody and ask them for wisdom or direction, you do not find the media questioning the wisdom of deriving guidance from a dead person,” he said. The former chief justice indicated that various political parties had reached out to him, wanting him to join them but he had refused, as only the the word of God which had revealed to him more than once would determine his future.