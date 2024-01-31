Former legal counsel for Meyiwa murder accused was working for the police, court hears

Advocate Zandile Mshololo has raised questions about the defence provided to the accused persons during their first appearance in court for football star Senzo Meyiwa’s murder in 2014. Mshololo, the legal counsel for Sifisokuhle Ntuli, came to the aid of co-accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi in the trial-within-a-trial over the admissibility of confession statements made by the men.

The legal counsel, in resuming her cross-examination of lead investigator Bongani Gininda, questioned whether the officer was aware that the legal counsel used by the accused had previously worked for the police. Ntokozo Mjiyako represented one of the accused in 2020 during their first appearance at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court. During previous proceedings, the court heard how Ntanzi had requested that he no longer utilise the services of Mjiyako as he allegedly wanted Ntanzi to admit to Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

As the cross-examination proceeded, Mshololo brought it to the court’s attention that curiously Mjiyako’s CV indicated that he was a captain working in legal support roles in the transnational commercial crimes and crime intelligence unit from 2010 to 2016. Despite this, Gininda told the court that he and the alleged former member were not acquaintances and that he had never worked with him. The lead investigator stressed to the court that he had never come across Mjiyako, nor had interacted with him in any way.

“When you were investigating, you told this court that you were working with the crime intelligence unit. Mjiyako was working in the crime intelligence unit and you did not know that?” Mshololo asked Gininda. “No, I did not know him. I have never worked with him, and if he was in the police, I have never come across him. This was my first time,” Gininda responded. Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli are currently on trial for the murder of Meyiwa, with all having pleaded not guilty.