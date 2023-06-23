Former Miss SA and Universe announced as the host of ‘Crown Chasers’

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been announced as the host of “Crown Chasers”. The South African model, who most recently launched her career as an actress, was crowned Miss Universe 2019, and today she said she was excited to have taken up a new challenge as a TV presenter of the second season of “Crown Chasers”.

It was also revealed that media personality Bonang Matheba and actress Leandie du Randt will also be involved in the show as judges. They will be joining hands in choosing a challenge winner at the end of every episode. According to the Miss South Africa website, the show is the the very first Miss South Africa television show.

The five hour-long episodes of the reality show will see the top 11 finalists placed in real-life scenarios that include challenges based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty. Tunzi has, over the past few years, shown that she is multi-talented, having graced the big screen as part of last year’s “The Woman King”. She indicated that her first foray as a TV show host was a beautiful experience.

“Hosting a TV series for the first time has been a beautiful experience. It came as second nature to me because the show is about a world with which I am very familiar. “What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of helping build it from the start, and every step of the way, from an executive producing perspective,” she said in a statement. The TV show will culminate in a season finale set for August 13, where each of the weekly finalists – all seven of them chosen by a judging panel including Matheba, Du Randt as well as a weekly celebrity guest judge – will face off.