Former MK members don’t have confidence in Ramaphosa’s leadership

Sipho Jack

The present deep crises facing the ANC define President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Robben Island inmate and uMkhonto weSizwe member Pat Matosa told Independent Media on Thursday. Matosa said the ANC had long lost the strategic initiative, and, as a result, was hopping from crisis to crisis. “Comrade President Cyril cannot be separated from the party he leads. I therefore do not have trust and confidence that the ANC will ever have a solution to the challenges facing our country and people,” he emphasised.

Matosa went on to describe the formation of the MK party as major rupture in the ANC . “The use of the name MK, tapping [into] the memory and history of MK, and the use of the historical sentiment associated with MK, isn’t a small political thing. What is taken from the ANC is its history. From 1961 up to 1994, the ANC existed through MK. Of great importance is the use of the symbol of the spear,” Matosa explained. He further said that symbolically, the MK image penetrated deeper into the spirit of the indigenous black African people of the Republic of South Africa.

Qondile Khedama, former ANC spokesperson in the Free State, said the display of the party’s poor leadership by both Ramaphosa and his national executive committee was a manifestation of a development over time. “The kind of leadership we have and see today is lower for the ANC. It is not something that has started now, it comes a long way,” Khedama added. He said it was up to the current leadership to either break the trend or continue spiralling downhill.

Khedama also commented on the current ANC’s leadership skills, and that of its president. “The only way the ANC can prove itself and restore its credibility is through service delivery, and hopefully they will secure the office.“ Meanwhile, uMkhonto weSizwe veteran and ANC stalwart Keabetsoe Mojaki said he had the utmost confidence in the leadership of Ramaphosa and his collective.

Mojaki said their duty was to listen and adhere to the directives of the leadership. “As MK soldiers we were taught to listen and execute. Having said that, we still provide the leadership with constructive criticism where it is necessary,” said Mojaki. On the Umkhonto weSizwe party, he said the announcement by former president Jacob Zuma on voting with the party was not something shocking or unexpected.