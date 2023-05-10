Former MPL jailed for three years over stock theft

Johannesburg - The Schweizer Reneke Regional Court has sentenced Veronica Mapule Mafolo, 48, a former Member of Parliament in the North West Legislature, and Thabo Freddy Phutiyagae, 36, to three years’ direct imprisonment on a charge of stock theft. According to Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, the two were arrested following an incident on January 12, 2018, at a farm in Schweizer Reneke, where one of the farmers noticed fresh car tracks on his farm in the early hours.

Mamothame said that counting his stock, he realised that two Bonsmara calves were missing, and alerted his brother to report the matter to the police. "The farmer was later called to the Vryburg Auction Kraals, where he positively identified his missing calves." “Evidence presented in court revealed that Mafolo pleaded with the farmer not to lay charges against her as it would dent her reputation as a member of Parliament.

“In aggravation of the sentence, the state prosecutor, Mpho Sephapo, urged the court to impose direct imprisonment on the accused as the offence they committed was prevalent in the province.” Mamothame added that magistrate Paul Moeng agreed with the state and described the action by the duo as influenced by greed. “He further indicated that stock theft harms the farmer’s business and further destroys employment for farm workers,” said Mamothame.