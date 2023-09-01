Former Operation Dudula member sentenced for inciting violence through WhatsApp messages

Former member of Operation Dudula, 36-year-old Philani Ronnie Gumede, has been sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or three years’ imprisonment, half suspended for five years, after, in a WhatsApp message, he encouraged others to chase all foreign nationals out of Durban in March last year. His sentenced is based on his conviction on contravening section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020, which entails disclosing a data message that incites damage to property or violence.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the plan to carry out the attacks was allegedly by entering businesses owned by foreign nationals, removing all the contents, and using chains to lock up the premises. “The message circulated on various WhatsApp groups and eventually reached the police. Gumede was called in and he confirmed that he had sent out this message via his cellphone to all Operation Dudula members. His cellphone was seized and he was arrested,” Ramkisson-Kara said. Meanwhile, in the Free State, the Fezile Dabi District Highway Patrol arrested two illegal immigrants aged 37 and 33 in Viljoensdrif for dagga trafficking.

According to the SAPS, on Wednesday just before midnight, police officials were patrolling the R82 when they noticed a suspicious vehicle with a Lesotho registration. “They pulled over the vehicle and in the vehicle were two male occupants. They proceeded to search the vehicle, and 11 bags containing dagga were discovered. It is further alleged that the suspects tried to bribe the members to evade arrest. “The dagga, weighing 300kg and valued at about R800 000, was confiscated,” read an SAPS statement.