Premier David Makhura's has not only recycled some of the previous MEC for his new Gauteng cabinet but has added a new surprises too. Former mayor of Tshwane, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is now the MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment. Ramokgopa is the younger brother of the former MEC for Health in Gauteng, Gwen Ramokgopa.

Panyaza Lesufi, who many praised for his work in changing education in Gateng, has moved to Finance and e-Government. but Faith Mazibuko, who has been an MEC since 2009, has left Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation for Community Safety, the very same position she occupied a few years ago.

Makhura said since assuming office as premier of Gauteng and having clearly understood the new mandate given to the 6th Administration, he gave serious thought about the women and men who would constitute the new Executive Council.

The new MECs are:

Panyaza Lesufi will head Finance and e-Government while Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko takes over as the new MEC for Education.

Lebogang Maile will be responsible for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and COGTA.

Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe is the new MEC for Social Development.

Jacob Mamabolo is now responsible for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure.

Tasneem Motara now takes over Infrastructure Development and Property Management

Mbali Hlophe takes over Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation and Dr Bandile Masuku will be replacing Dr Gwen Ramokgopa as the new MECfor Health.

"This team collectively represents the ANC’s accumulated governance experience, new energy and fresh ideas required to fulfill the mandate of the 6th Administration, of Growing Gauteng Together.

"These newly-appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards in the conduct of their work," Makhura said.

The new MECs will be sworn-in on Thursday.