THE former Chairperson of University of Johannesburg (UJ), Roy David Marcus handed himself over to the DPCI at Johannesburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation amid serious allegations. The arrest comes amid allegations of collusion at UJ involving more than R14 million.

It is reported that Marcus, 76, together with his two accomplices colluded together by submitting invoices to the university for services that were not rendered by the service provider, however the money was approved and paid by one of the accomplices without proper procurement procedures being followed to appoint the three companies involved. Marcus did not have the delegation or authority to approve such payments, thus breaching the Code of Conduct of the University of Johannesburg as they failed by not exercising due care and skill as well failing to act in the interest of the university. Marcus and his accomplices misrepresented themselves to the university. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Marcus subsequent to his arrest appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, and the matter was postponed to December 4 for docket disclosure.