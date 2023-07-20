Foundation continues to ensure all learners get a shoe-in

Johannesburg - Adopt-a-School Foundation continues its commitment to ensure learners gain access to footwear and to effect change across the school spectrum, providing a schooling environment conducive to teaching and learning. To mark Nelson Mandela Day, which was widely celebrated across the country, Adopt-a-School identified and committed to addressing basic infrastructure needs at Tsakani Primary School in Kagiso, Gauteng.

On July 18, volunteers worked together to renovate the school grounds, the Grade R facility, and the play area and provide eyesight testing with spectacles and school shoes for learners in need. Speaking about the day, Adopt-a-School Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Steven Lebere said: ‘’We have found that in various rural and urban school communities across the country, parents are unable to afford school shoes, resources, and uniforms for their children. “Many learners continue to brave harsh terrain to travel to school to access education, a basic human right. To restore dignity and ease the journey, the Foundation called upon corporate partners to donate towards school shoes and a range of Whole School Development activities.”

He added that they are pleased with the support they have received from their partners: ‘’Throughout our 21-year history, the Foundation has helped deliver quality schooling to 643 underprivileged schools across the country through public and private partnerships. We are thrilled for the support received from our corporate partners and are proud to have restored the dignity of learners this Mandela Day.’’ Last year, celebrities and various dignitaries rolled up their sleeves for 67 minutes at Qhobosheane Primary School, where they assembled for Nelson Mandela Day to hand over shoes and assist in other volunteer activities of the day. With learners often faced with the struggle of travelling long distances without proper school shoes, the initiative could not be more of an assistance to them.

In 2022, the Adopt a School Foundation joined hands with the popular South African sneaker brand Bathu to champion a school shoe campaign to celebrate the foundation’s 20th anniversary. Lebere said the campaign extends beyond just an annual day of action; it encourages citizens to become involved in improving education on a sustained basis. He said Nelson Mandela Day would assist in improving the physical environment where children learn, grow, and develop to reach their full potential, whether it's painting the walls, planting food gardens, or fixing broken furniture.