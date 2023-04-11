Foundation urges teachers to put the interests of learners first

The Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa (FESJA) has urged South African teachers to prioritize learners' interests over their own. The Foundation has raised concerns about the poor quality of learning and teaching in many schools, particularly those in townships and rural areas.

According to Hendrick Makaneta, education activist and deputy chairperson of FESJA, the concern was sparked by recent reports by experts demonstrating that our learners in the intermediate phase cannot read for meaning. Makaneta said also urged parents and guardians to take an active role in their children's education. “Education is a triangle that demands teamwork between students, teachers, and parents. Without the much-needed parental participation, teachers, particularly those who teach in overcrowded classes, may struggle to deliver improved results.

“The foundation is of the view that a revised national strategy is required to improve learning and teaching in the country. “There is no doubt that basic education minister Angie Motshekga has a strong team of managers with the required skills to create a conducive environment for learning and teaching with a view to turnaround improvement.” He said that the plans that have been put in place require constant revision as the world was fast changing on a daily basis.