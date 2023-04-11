Foundation urges teachers to put the interests of learners first

The Foundation for Education and Social Justice Africa (FESJA) has urged South African teachers to prioritize learners' interests over their own.
The Foundation has raised concerns about the poor quality of learning and teaching in many schools, particularly those in townships and rural areas.
According to Hendrick Makaneta, education activist and deputy chairperson of FESJA, the concern was sparked by recent reports by experts demonstrating that our learners in the intermediate phase cannot read for meaning.
Makaneta said also urged parents and guardians to take an active role in their children's education.
“Education is a triangle that demands teamwork between students, teachers, and parents. Without the much-needed parental participation, teachers, particularly those who teach in overcrowded classes, may struggle to deliver improved results.
Principals are key in building excellence in schools
The increase in sexual offences in South African schools, a concern
Autumn camp classes a success, says Education MEC
Hamba Bamba: Unique Early Childhood Education Program provides support from birth
Mother claims no help is forthcoming as son continues to be bullied
Drugs continue to plague Western Cape schools
Low entrance requirements to teaching degrees hampering educational outcomes
Bold leadership can rid us of injustice in education system
Backers of ex-principal Wesley Neumann want official’s graft claims independently investigated
“The foundation is of the view that a revised national strategy is required to improve learning and teaching in the country.
“There is no doubt that basic education minister Angie Motshekga has a strong team of managers with the required skills to create a conducive environment for learning and teaching with a view to turnaround improvement.”
He said that the plans that have been put in place require constant revision as the world was fast changing on a daily basis.
“What is lacking, however, is the ability of the teachers to move with the necessary speed to teach in better ways than before, and the Foundation is not surprised that learners in private schools continue to excel even in the post-school education sector.
Makaneta said that it was not enough for school managers to wait until authorities deliver education equipment that was in line with modern technology. Instead, school managers should become proactive by partnering with relevant companies for the general wellbeing and progress of learners.
“The Foundation will seek a meeting with the national Department of Basic Education to present a detailed national strategy with a view to improve the quality of learning and teaching,” said Makaneta.