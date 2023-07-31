Four suspects arrested in less than 2 hours after the brutal murder of elderly farmer in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg - Four suspects, aged between 16 and 19, were arrested less than two hours after the brutal murder of a 79-year-old farmer, whose wife was injured in the attack. Mpumalanga SAPS Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects fled with three firearms and the victim’s vehicle in Grootvlei next to Balfour on Sunday morning at about 8.30am.

"It is alleged that the victim was attacked by four suspects outside his house. They allegedly forced him back into the house, where they demanded money and firearms," Mohlala said. "The suspects assaulted both victims, the husband and wife. The deceased was injured with an unknown object in his face, and as a result, he succumbed to his injuries." According to the police, the farmer was certified dead on the scene by medical personnel, and his wife was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"The house was ransacked, and the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, a .22 pistol, a 38 special revolver, a shotgun, and the couple's Renault Kwid. Police were immediately informed after the suspects fled the scene," Mohlala said. The police said that the stolen vehicle overturned in Villiers, in the Free State, about 25km from where it was stolen. "All the occupants freed themselves from the overturned vehicle and fled. A community member who witnessed the accident notified Villiers SAPS, which immediately launched a manhunt.

“All the suspects were swiftly arrested. Two of the stolen firearms, a pistol and a revolver, were found in their possession. The shotgun was allegedly left on the accident scene," Mohlala said. The four suspects will be charged with murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and robbery, and will appear in Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, strongly condemned the farm attack.