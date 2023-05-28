Four suspects in mob justice murder arrested by Limpopo police

Johannesburg - The police in Leboeng, Limpopo, arrested four suspects, aged between 21 and 56, for murder on Thursday in Kgautswane village outside Burgersfort. The police said that members of the Detective Unit conducted a manhunt operation on Thursday, May 25, to track down the suspects identified for a murder stemming from a mob justice incident in March.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the mob justice incident occurred following a family dispute between aman and his wife. "It is alleged that the man was brutally assaulted by his wife and children, and ended up being admitted to hospital," Ledwaba said. "It is alleged that the victim of the assault was later reported missing while he was at his brother's house after being discharged from the hospital, and subsequently the community mobilised on Sunday, March 26, and attacked a 53-year-old man, accusing him of kidnapping the victim of assault."

Ledwaba said a 53-year-old male suspect, a ward councillor, was arrested and was later released by the court due to insufficient evidence that could link him to the murder. The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the team for their dedication and hard work in bringing the perpetrators of mob justice to book. "The police are hard on the heels of the two outstanding suspects," the police said.