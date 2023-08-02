Freedom Front Plus joins DA and AfriForum in call for Malema to stop Struggle song

Johannesburg - The leaders of the Freedom Front Plus have opened a case of intimidation against EFF leader Julius Malema for chanting “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” during the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium on the weekend. Malema has been condemned widely, mainly by prominent white South Africans, including one of the wealthiest people in the world, Elon Musk, who said Malema was calling for “white genocide” in South Africa.

The party is not the only political and civil organisation that has taken action against Malema, with both the DA and AfriForum having already taken the matter to the courts and Parliament this week. This comes after AfriForum had previously filed a hate speech case against the EFF, which was dismissed by the Equality Court last year. AfriForum’s chief executive for strategy, Ernst Roets, said they were still appealing this ruling.

FF+ leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said they opened a case against Malema because it was “time to take action against EFF leader Julius Malema for his inflammatory statements”. “Laying criminal charges with the police against Malema for his ‘Kill the Boer…’ and ‘shoot to kill’ utterances over the weekend,” Groenewald tweeted on Tuesday. However, Groenewald, who was an apartheid military intelligence chief, has also faced sharp criticism by people on social media, who said it was rich for him to comment after the TRC held him, along with others, responsible for murders and injuries committed by an IFP hit squad that was trained, funded, and supplied by the SA Defence Force in the Caprivi Strip in 1986.

He, along with others in the right-wing movement, the Afrikaner Volksfront, as the TRC found, had committed human rights violations in 1993 and 1994 in pursuit of Afrikaner self-determination. The findings are contained in Volume Five of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa Report. In a press briefing on Monday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said he planned to take Malema and his party to the UN Human Rights Council for their chanting of the controversial “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer”. Steenhuisen said his party intended to file charges against Malema with the UN Human Rights Council and approach Parliament’s ethics committee over the matter.