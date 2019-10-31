Friends pen book that teaches black kids to be proud of natural hair









Mathabo Tlali and Sihle Nontshokweni. Picture: Supplied Helen Keller said: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” It is exactly what best friends Mathabo Tlali and Sihle Nontshokweni did when they collaborated on a children’s book, Wanda. The book is about how Wanda, a primary school pupil, is humiliated by her peers on her school bus trip every day for her natural hair. This goes on until her grandmother shows her how to braid her hair and teaches Wanda to be confident in her natural hair. Tlali, 29, who is doing the third year of her Bachelor of Arts in drama and sociology at Rhodes University, said it was Nontshokweni who suggested they write a book together after a visit to a publishing house. While there, Nontshokweni found out about a writing competition they were running, and they started bouncing ideas off each other.

“She came up with the idea of natural hair, and we went with that. I did my part via WhatsApp, because at the time I didn’t have a laptop,” Tlali said.

Nontshokweni, 29, is doing a PhD in education, researching the failures and successes of school desegregation post-apartheid.

She said: “I called Mathabo because I know her as an amazing storyteller.”

Within three months of the book being published, it has sold out and is due for a reprint.

The co-authors of the 29-page book said it was important to talk about black children’s experiences and individuality.

“The story really touches on what it means to embrace your identity as a black individual in former colonial spaces,” Tlali said.

The book is available in all major bookstores and also online.