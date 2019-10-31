It is exactly what best friends Mathabo Tlali and Sihle Nontshokweni did when they collaborated on a children’s book, Wanda.
The book is about how Wanda, a primary school pupil, is humiliated by her peers on her school bus trip every day for her natural hair. This goes on until her grandmother shows her how to braid her hair and teaches Wanda to be confident in her natural hair.
Tlali, 29, who is doing the third year of her Bachelor of Arts in drama and sociology at Rhodes University, said it was Nontshokweni who suggested they write a book together after a visit to a publishing house.
While there, Nontshokweni found out about a writing competition they were running, and they started bouncing ideas off each other.