From a dishonest manager to negligent principal - damning findings in Enock Mpianzi report

Johannesburg - From the lodge that recklessly put children though a dangerous water activity without giving them life jackets to teachers and principals who failed to ensure the safety of the pupils they were in charge of. There are some of the damning findings that Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys made after investigations into the drowning of Parktown Boys pupil Enock Mpianzi at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak in Brits in January. The 13-year old teenager drowned on January 15 during a water activity organised by the school at the lodge. A report into investigations conducted into his drowning was released on Wednesday and these are some of the damning finding: Malcolm Williams, the school principal

Williams was found to have neglected to enforce the necessary steps to accurately ascertain exactly who was at the camp and arising therefrom, if any learner was missing after the water activity that claimed Enock's life.

Nyati Bush and Riverbreak



The reports blasts the lodge for involving the learners in potentially hazardous exercises without even knowing who was taking part.

"It is simply not acceptable for a camp to accept busloads of children not knowing who they are and then involving those learners in potentially hazardous exercises, including a water exercise involving rafting down a river with strong currents, and thereafter taking them out to sleep in the veld for the entire night without having a list of every single person in each group and regularly confirming that they were present and not missing.

"It is found that Nyati, in not ensuring that the above actions and procedures took place, was negligent and reckless. The net result of the negligence and recklessness, referred to above, on the part of the school management, as well as Nyati management and facilitators, resulted in the search for Enock only commencing approximately some 18 hours after it should have commenced."

The report also revealed that facilitators that the lodge had deployed were too few and one could not swim "which, in conjunction with the fact that no life jackets were issued to the learners, constitutes reckless conduct on the part of Nyati.

Teachers

According to the report, the school breached the department of education's policy regarding the number of pupils teachers are supposed to be in charge of while on tour.

"It is clear that the seven educators at the camp, or eight in total, including Mr Williams, is insufficient for 202 learners and does not meet the educator-learner ratio stipulated in the School Policy of Safety of Learners and Staff on Domestic Sports Tours (“PBHS Safety Policy”) of 20 learners per staff member. Accordingly, it is found that this policy has been breached."

The seven teaches were also found to be wanting in terms of their handling of the water activity, having stated that everything looked under control despite the fact that the river current was so strong that the pupils were panicking in the water.

"It is found that a number of groups were in distress, learners panicked and struggled in the river and had to be rescued by facilitators and school educators at various points along the river, some distance from where the exercise was meant to have ended.

"When asked whether they thought the river current was strong or whether the river was deep, certain of the educators replied that they did not know. One educator was asked if the group which they were observing, coming down the river clinging to the rafts seemed to be in distress, he replied “not at all”.

Anton Knoetze: Manager of Nyati Bush and Riverbreak



The reports states that Knoetze attempted to mislead the attorneys' investigation team by giving them a version of events which would minimise the liability of his lodge.

"Given what has taken place at Nyati Camp, including four previous deaths, and the fifth death of Enock, we find his misrepresentation and presentation of false evidence to be scandalous and offensive. Mr Knoetze was asked whether there had been any other incident at Nyati in the past. He responded by saying that there was an incident in 2008 and that a child had died in a swimming pool at Nyati.



"It is found that Mr Knoetze lied to the HNM Investigation Team about the route that the water exercise followed in order to present a picture of a water exercise that was much safer than it actually was."

The roll call list

According to the report, the unavailability of the roll call resulted in the school not knowing if Enock was missing or not and therefore delaying his search.

"It is clear that the availability of the correct roll call list at 5.30pm on Wednesday January 15, when the roll call was conducted, was of critical importance in relation to ascertaining who attended the camp.

"If the correct roll call list had been utilised it would have been clear that Enock was missing and the search process and emergency procedures could have been immediately activated, including a rigorous search of the river area which, given the circumstances of what had transpired during the course of the water exercise, would have been the obvious place to look."

The National Association of Governing Bodies' general secretary Matakanye Matakanye said they welcome the report and that accountability must now take place.

"We are saying those who are found negligent must account at all levels because when we take our children to schools we are expecting then to be taken care of," he said. Additional reporting by Siphumelele Khumalo

The Star