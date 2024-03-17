From a life of drugs on streets to sobriety and a return to school

After having lived in the streets of Joburg for more than 13 years, now 31-year-old Melusi Sibusiso Magubane is excited about having finally kicked his drug addiction, with an imminent return to school. Magubane, who dropped out of his 3rd year of accounting studies at UJ in 2013 after the death of his mother, found himself homeless and destitute after his father sold the family home, resulting in his life being turned upside down by crack, cocaine and nyaope addiction.

Last week, Magubane addressed the media about his road to recovery after his return from rehabilitation. Now that he is finally clean, Magubane wants to continue where he left off with his studies and plans are already in place for that to happen. “Today, I stand before you proud that I am 61 days clean and sober after being in the drug world and suffering the disease of addiction. For over 10 years in the streets, my whole life was centred on drugs. Getting and using drugs and the means to get more. I used drugs to live life and could not face life on my own and without getting high,” he said.

He is now set to return to school, where he wants to fulfil his dreams of becoming an accountant. Magubane, who matriculated from Phumulani Secondary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, in 2010, said he had big dreams for his life, which is why after matric he enrolled for a Bachelor of Accounting Science with the University of Johannesburg. “This was a painful time in my life and my life was turned upside down. I am grateful to my teachers who found me on the streets begging and rescued me from the life of drugs. I am also grateful to World Changers Candidates for affording me this opportunity which has allowed me to reintroduce myself as a drug-free Sbusiso Magubane,” he added.

Upon graduating from the Recovery Centre, the Moagi family volunteered to adopt him and give him a new home, which took him completely off the streets. The family has also volunteered to take him back to school as soon as he is ready. Speaking to The Star, Rufus Moagi who is one of the board members at World Changers Candidates and a member of Magubane’s adopted family, said Magubane’s road to recovery will be monitored, and once he is fully recovered, he will return to school to fulfil his dream of being an accountant. “Ours is to help him through his journey to recovery. We will monitor him throughout the journey, and once we are sure that he is fully recovered, we will then make it possible for him to go back to university. We are also looking to reconcile him with his family,” Moagi said.