From City of Roses to city of filth, that’s the state of Bloemfontein

ANITA NKONKI, NTOMBI NKOSI and SIYABONGA SITHOLE Johannesburg - While the ANC prepares for its glorified 111th anniversary celebrations in Bloemfontein tomorrow, residents of the Free State capital’s marginalised areas, many of whom voted for the party, decry the commemoration as they struggle to survive amid filth, poor service delivery and load shedding.

The Star took to the streets and spoke to some residents, who opened up about the challenges they face. Among the main issues are dirty townships, poor service delivery and a daily struggle with load shedding and crime. Weli Goerge, from Batho Township, complained about what he called the high levels of corruption at Mangaung Municipality, saying if this could be curbed, residents could at least receive better service delivery.

"There is too much corruption; we call on [President Cyril] Ramaphosa to fire corrupt officials. We live in filthy areas; all of the townships and towns are dirty. As the president is in town, we hope he will intervene," said Goerge. "We voted for the ANC to have better lives. We expect the municipality to address the issue of service delivery. We also have a problem of load shedding and a shortage of water." He said where he lived was hit harder by load shedding than other areas.

"We live and believe in the ANC, but they are disappointing us," he said. At Hertzog Square, at the centre of the city where the ANC was founded in 1912, The Star team found weeds, dirt and a large pond full of smelly, contaminated water covered in algae. Bloemfontein resident Lethabo Mokoena said the monument in the square had been covered in dirt for a long time.

"This place has been this dirty and a painful site to pass by. This was supposed to be one of the places where locals are supposed to rest and capture beautiful pictures with their families and loved ones, but it is neglected," Mokoena said. Some residents of Heidedal township, a coloured community, said they felt neglected. Issues raised by them include lack of housing, poor water services, a high rate of unemployment, potholes and crime, as well as drug and alcohol abuse.