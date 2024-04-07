From SA reject to global sage, former ANC MPs spreads wings

From being rejected by the ANC in Parliament following her sacking as tourism minister, former ANC MP and Struggle stalwart, Lindiwe Sisulu, says she now looks forward to her many upcoming global politics engagements with the global community. This comes as Sisulu is set to jet off to Cosovo, Russia and Uganda this month.

Sisulu, who was sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2023, has spent most of her private life engaged in world politics. Her recent career has seen her having multiple run-ins with Ramaphosa on a number of issues which catapulted her removal from office, having survived numerous Cabinet reshuffles during her 30-year tenure as an MP. Her position was taken up by leader of the opposition party, GOOD Party, Patricia de Lille.

A source close to the situation has revealed that this did not sit well with her as even though she expected to be sacked, she had not anticipated being replaced by someone from outside the ANC. “It goes without saying that she feels hard-done by her replacement. She did not expect to be replaced in such a manner. I think she would have felt better had she been replaced by someone who advances the interests of the ANC, but what has happened to her was a big blow to her,” the source said. The Star has seen a series of invites that have been extended to the former minister. One of these is from Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, the President of Cosovo with an invite dated March 1.

“Dear Ms Sisulu. It is my pleasure to extend to you an invitation for a speaking role at the upcoming edition of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Forum to be held on 15-16 April 2024 in our capital Prishtina, Republic of Cosovo,” reads the invite. In yet another engagement, Sisulu is invited by the ministry of foreign affairs, under Sergey Lavrov. The invite is for an engagement with the Mgimo University sent by the university’s vice-rector for international co-operation, youth and social policy, Stanislav I Surovtsev. Sisulu will be part of the Russia Africa: What’s Next Forum set for the university on April 23 to 26. She will be attending the forum’s opening event on April 24.

“At present, the Russia Africa: What’s Next Forum includes about 160 youth activists from Russia and various African countries. The forum’s activists regularly hold expert discussions events on youth issues and have signed agreements with African organisations, including with prominent African politicians, MGIMO University avails itself of this opportunity to renew to Your Excellency the assurances of its highest consideration,” reads the letter inviting Sisulu to the event. Elsewhere, Sisulu is set to also visit the Ugandan Capital of Kampala following an invite by its minister of intelligence. Responding to The Star’s enquiries, Sisulu’s spokesperson, Mphumzi Mdekazi confirmed the latest developments saying Sisulu is looking forward to contributing to global politics.

“I can confirm that Lindiwe Sisulu will be leaving this coming Saturday for some of the engagements with some of these international leaders. She does look forward to these engagements as she is going to be meeting the President of Uganda, Cosovo and will be engaging with some of President Putin’s aids including, foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.” Sisulu says she looks forward to contributing to issues of the world through her upcoming engagements with world leaders and looks forward to interacting with the President of Slovakia who is also a one of the few female leaders. “The President of Slovakia has invited me to a conference on peace. She is a woman. I feel honoured. As previous Minister of Intelligence, Defence and International Affairs there is much we can contribute from our own initiatives of a similar nature, I hope it will have tangible practical outcomes – time frames!