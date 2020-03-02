Funzela Ngobeni quits DA and joins Mashaba's new movement

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - DA Johannesburg Regional Chairperson and Caucus Leader, Funzela Ngobeni has jumped ship and joined Herman Mashaba's new movement The People’s Dialogue. Mashaba announced on Monday morning that he was working with former DA CEO Paul Boughey towards the establishment of a new political party. Mashaba said Ngobeni opted to resign and join their movement's efforts to build a new political alternative in South Africa. "He will be leading our essential campaign to develop wall-to-wall structures on the ground in the communities, that will carry our offer to the front doors of South Africans. "In my time as mayor of Johannesburg, Funzi served as the MMC for Finance and Leader of Executive Business. He proved himself as a strong and skilled leader, committed to doing what was right for the people of Johannesburg.

Mashaba said unlike many "career politicians", Ngobeni worked in the private sector before joining politics and brings with him experience and perspective into the work of growing the economy and job creation.

"This is what I mean when I say that politicians who join us will have to pass through the eye of the proverbial needle and prove they can be servants of the people and not servants of the party.

Mashaba said both Ngobeni and Boughey were committed to the project of building a new political alternative that places the people of South Africa at the centre of its work.

"They share my dedication to building a non-racial future for South Africa, through an absolute commitment to redress the legacy of our unjust past. Critically, they are devoted to building a new alternative that can actually unseat the ANC and improve the lives of the people of South Africa.

"We will not follow the pattern of political parties holding press conferences to announce these moves and rubbish the parties from which our new recruits come. South Africans know what is wrong with our current political system, this is why the 18.6 million voting aged people did not vote. We will focus on solutions and how we are building the new alternative.

He said they would in the coming weeks be announcing other talented and skilled South Africans who will be joining the effort to establish the new political party.

"Our people need change in South Africa, and this can only happen when dedicated South Africans come together and build a strong alternative," he said.

After Mashaba resigned from the DA last year, the party confirmed Ngobeni as its candidate for the position. At the time, Ngobeni was the MMC for Finance in the City.

However, he lost to Geoff Makhubo who then appointed Jolidee Matongo as MMC for Finance.

The Star