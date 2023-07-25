Games with preschoolers can benefit the elderly, study finds

Johannesburg - A study by Stellenbosch University has found that playing games and interacting with preschoolers could help improve the mental well-being and mood of older people in retirement homes. Conducted by Dr Elizabeth Earl and Dr Debbie Marais from SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, the study was published recently in the peer-reviewed journal PLoS ONE.

Earl is currently doing her Community Service year at the Shongwe Hospital in Mpumalanga. According to the university, the researchers say people living in semi-independent and frail care residential units at retirement homes may experience the loss of the supportive role provided by their communities and may also suffer from anxiety and depression. The researchers asked residents at a retirement home within the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged complex, connected to a preschool, to complete a questionnaire relating to mental health and also interviewed them about their interactions with the preschoolers.

The university said that researchers set up interactions that happened twice a week, where the children joined the older people for a supervised 60-minute session of playing interactive games such as passing a ball to each other or building puzzles. Residents could also choose to do additional volunteer work (e.g., reading sessions) with the children as well as additional activities with the home on special occasions, such as singing songs with them on public holidays. The researchers say their analysis of responses suggests that the intergenerational interactions were experienced positively by the older people.

"By forming relationships with the children, older people felt connected to a community and developed a sense of belonging in society, which in turn influenced their well-being at home. “They re-identified with roles, which gave them a sense of purpose, and they valued their contribution to the lives of the children," the researchers found. The research also showed that the intergenerational interactions provided the older people with the ability to embody the traditional roles of grandparents again.

"They valued the individual relationship with the children, as they felt important through being remembered individually by the children. "They also described developing a feeling of familial connection with the children. Engaging with the children also reminded them of the greater community to which they belong." The researchers say one participant told them that "I feel a bit involved when I’m with them", while another reported, "You form a sort of relationship ... You get to know their names, and they get to know you," the researchers said.

According to the research, residents looked forward to the weekly interactions. According to the researchers, the intergenerational interactions also brought back fond memories and evoked a sense of playfulness that helped to improve the mood of the older people. The researchers say their findings show that intergenerational interactions may serve as an additional non-drug intervention for managing common mental health conditions in older adults living in retirement homes.

Going forward, they recommend appropriate training of staff involved in the interactions between children and older people to ensure both groups are prepared for the engagements. "Interactions should be run according to a regular programme to promote the formation of relationships and bonding between participants," said the researchers. The researchers concluded that activities organised for the interactions should allow for reciprocal engagement and facilitate educational or skills-based development to promote a sense of purpose in older people through these interactions.