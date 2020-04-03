Gauteng axes cybersecurity firm over R100m irregular expenditure claims

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The Gauteng Treasury and e-Government Department has terminated the services of a security firm that is alleged to be the reason for the department incurring more than R100million in irregular expenditure. G-SOC Security Services has been in charge of the provincial government’s cybersecurity programme since 2005, and has in the last four years been operating on a month-to-month contract. According to the department, G-SOC believed it should be given more than a month's termination notice since it had providing cybersecurity for such a long time. The department further accuses the company of operating without a tax certificate at some point, saying this is another reason for terminating the multimillion-rand contract. GSOC has, however, objected to the termination, in an email to Estelle Setan, chief director: strategic procurement at the National Treasury.

Mahen Naidu, representing the company, complained that they were not given "adequate time to follow and execute an efficient and proper handover process".

“Having sound knowledge of this environment and the enormity of this quote, even for 12 months, no party would be able to adequately meet this requirement, especially without prior information.

“A large component of hardware and software required for this quote is based on International currency rates.

"Acquiring these pricings in this time frame is extremely difficult and eGov is risking its entire environment by rushing this process. We hereby formally object to this process and wish to understand how this can be legally allowed,” Naidu said.

The Gauteng e-Government Department told The Star yesterday that the initial appointment of the security operations centre was for a period of three years which commenced on May 1, 2005, trading under the name Lefatshe Technologies.

It added that the scope of work was extended from November 2008 to November 2011.

The contract was extended again for another five years from April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2016 at a cost of R90m. Lefatshe Technologies changed its name to G-SOC Services in 2017.

In the last four years, while the contract had been running from month to month, the department had incurred irregular expenditure of R29m in 2017/18, R28m in the 2018/19 financial year and R23m in 2019/20.

The Gauteng e-Government Department said the project had been plagued by serious allegations of corruption and tax non-compliance that threatened the viability of the project, meant to protect province’s IT infrastructure.

Yesterday, the department confirmed the tax complications and said there was “no payment that was processed to G-SOC once the department had discovered that they were non-compliant.”

Terminating the G-SOC security contract, Rashid Seedat, acting head of department: e-Government, wrote: “You were formally appointed on April 1, 2018 on a month-to-month basis, for the provision of security operation centre.

"You are hereby given a one-month written notice period for termination of the above service with effect from March 1, 2020 to March 31.”

Naidu confirmed that G-SOC had some tax problems at some point which he claims were later resolved. He believed the tax non-compliance issue was being used to terminate the contract.