Gauteng continues to become the epicentre of gender-based violence

Johannesburg – As the country observes Women’s Month, Gauteng province has become the epicentre of gender-based violence (GBV) and other crimes against women and children. The scourge of GBV in Gauteng continues to soar instead of subsiding.

This is according to a statement by DA spokesperson on community safety Crezane Bosch, on Monday. Bosch said according to the latest figures, women are suffering, and the Gauteng government is not doing enough to curb this scourge. In June, while addressing the media, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela indicated that the province's overall crime figures increased by 2 129 counts, a 2% increase compared to the same time period in 2021/2022.

He said Gauteng had contributed 27.2% to the national overall crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year. Two weeks ago, while addressing the ANC Women's elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa decried the ongoing war on women and called for the women's league to wage a war against GBV and other systematic problems facing women, including economic exclusion. Bosch said she was shocked by the recent Gauteng crime statistics for the fourth quarter of 2022/23 indicated that at least 189 women and 61 children have been murdered in Gauteng.

“These numbers are shocking and once again highlight that the scourge of GBV is increasing, despite the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) initiating many campaigns to fight this issue,” Bosch said. She said these numbers were a sign that there is still more that needs to be done to stem the tide against violence meted out to women and children. “These horrifying statistics remind us of the urgent need for concrete actions to address this crisis and ensure the safety of our communities.

“Assault and gender-based violence have been identified as the main drivers of these crimes, making it imperative to find effective ways to address the root causes and protect the vulnerable," she said. The latest statistics reveal Gauteng's Johannesburg district as the number one province for rape, attempted murder, and other crimes, especially against women and children. "There has been a significant surge in rape, attempted murder, and other contact crimes against women and children.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to these disturbing trends. It is high time that we intensify finding solutions to prevent these heinous acts and provide support for victims,” she said. According to the figures, the Joburg district reported the highest number of domestic violence cases, amounting to 4414, or 38.5%, of a total of 11454 cases in Gauteng. “This highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions and support services to ensure the safety of individuals in abusive relationships.

“While the authorities are requesting the public to find non-violent means to resolve conflicts, we must go beyond such requests. It is essential to strengthen our education and awareness programmes that challenge harmful gender norms, promote healthy relationships, and foster empathy and respect from an early age,” Bosch added. With the police said to be struggling to enforce the law due to a higher than normal population in the province, Bosch is of the view that more needs to be done to capacitate law enforcement agencies within the city centres and other hotspots, as shown by the latest crime statistics. “Furthermore, we must ensure that law enforcement agencies have the necessary resources, training, and support to tackle gender-based violence effectively. Professionally trained officers can make a significant difference in the response to these crimes and improve the chances of ensuring justice for the victims.