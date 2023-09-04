Gauteng Department of Health confirms completion of pathological tests on Joburg fire victims

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Health says it has, by Sunday, completed pathological testing on 74 bodies from the Joburg building fire which were processed at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathological Services (FPS) mortuary. This also includes the additional three who died in the hospital due to injuries.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the department, Motaletale Modiba, the police have also drawn DNA samples from the 62 unidentifiable bodies whose bodies had burned beyond recognition. Modiba said this testing was done through post-mortem swabs taken from family members, adding that testing was done through siblings or parents of the deceased. “Once the samples are taken from the deceased and family members, they are cross-referenced to match them as part of linking families with the deceased loved ones.

“To date, 69 families have presented themselves at the facility to report their loved ones, which has resulted in a line list of 69 names that possibly perished in the fire being developed. “Ten families have identified their loved ones from the 12 identifiable bodies, and seven have already been released to their families. Once the families conclude the necessary processes and produce the required identification documents, the mortal remains are released to them for burial,” Modiba said. According to the department, only 31 of the more than 55 victims of the fire who were being treated at different hospitals remain in healthcare facilities in the city.

“Meanwhile, only 31 people are still receiving care in hospitals after 88 patients were seen at various health facilities since the horrific fire on August 31. “Sadly, three patients have since died in hospital, with the third death declared on Saturday afternoon. Counselling and support services are provided on site at the Diepkloof government mortuary through the clergy and the department,” he said. On Friday, Modiba said the bodies must be claimed 30 days after being cleared by pathology services.