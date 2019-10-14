Johannesburg - Police officers are seldom celebrated for putting their lives on the line in the war against crime.
Top detective Lt. Col Alet Pratt is one of the individuals worth celebrating after being credited with the arrest and conviction of one of the most wanted criminals in South Africa.
Pratt was instrumental in apprehending Eugene Thapelo Lebona, who at the time of his arrest, was considered a terrifying house robber.
Lebona has been sentenced to 93 years on various charges.
After four months of intensive investigation after the docket was handed to Pratt, Lebona was arrested in the house he rented in the Midstream Estate.