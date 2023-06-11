Gauteng Health MEC commits to ending non-communicable diseases in the province

Johannesburg - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has vowed to stop premature deaths caused by non-communicable diseases in the province. Nkomo-Ralehoko has partnered with various institutions, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the City of Ekurhuleni, Nordisk, and Promed Technologies, to bring the scourge of this epidemic under control.

It is reported that Gauteng province has a 40% hypertension prevalence rate and 11% diabetes prevalence, which are the main causes of premature deaths in the province. According to the WHO, each year, 17 million people die from a NCD before age 70; 86% of these premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, while of all NCD deaths, 77% are in low- and middle-income countries. "Cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or 17.9 million people annually, followed by cancer (9.3 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (2.0 million, including kidney disease deaths caused by diabetes)," a WHO report says.

This bold commitment by the MEC was made during the launch of the provincial strategic plan on the prevention and control of communicable diseases, which include heart attacks and strokes (cardiovascular), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (pulmonary diseases and asthma), and diabetes. On Friday, the MEC presided over the launch, which took place at the Mehlareng Stadium in Tembisa. She said the pledge was a commitment to bring NCD under control, adding that only collaborative efforts will yield positive results.

"This pledge signifies our unwavering commitment to combating the rising prevalence of NCDs and improving the overall health and wellbeing of our population... Together, we have crafted a comprehensive roadmap that outlines the priorities, strategies, and actions required to prevent, control, and manage NCDs effectively," she said. She said this pledge and commitment were aimed at combating and decreasing the prevalence of NCDs between 2022 and 2027. She added that this will promote and enable health and wellness across the board while ensuring that people living with NCDs receive integrated and people-centred health services. Furthermore, it is reported that this will promote and support national capacity for high-quality research and development for the prevention of NCDs.