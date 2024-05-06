Gauteng Health promotes hand hygiene

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is taking an active role in World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5 to underscore the vital significance of hand hygiene in preventing diseases. This annual observance aims to enhance hand hygiene practices in both household and professional settings, thereby protecting the well-being of workers and communities from infections and harmful pathogens.

The 2024 theme is, “Promoting knowledge and capacity building of health and care workers through innovative and impactful training and education, on infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene”. Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, emphasises the necessity of making hand hygiene a non-negotiable routine, highlighting its effectiveness in preventing the spread of diseases. “It is critical that the health and care workers and the public at large make hand hygiene a non-negotiable routine in their daily lives as a simple yet powerful tool to safeguard their well-being. Through advocacy and education, we can foster these good habits that help prevent the spread of diseases.

“As the winter months approach, bringing with them an increased risk of flu infections, the message around hand hygiene is even more urgent as a proactive measure to protect ourselves and loved ones to stop the spread of respiratory infections such as influenza,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko. Furthermore, Tshepo Shawa, the MEC for Health’s spokesperson, highlighted the effectiveness of hand hygiene in preventing diseases during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent cholera outbreaks. “It is essential to recognise that proper hand hygiene is critical in stopping the spread of viruses, including those responsible for respiratory and diarrhoeal infections, whether at home or in public settings.