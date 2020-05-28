Gauteng launches first mall-based Covid-19 testing station

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health has launched the province's first mall-based Covid-19 testing station. The testing station was launched at Forest Hill City shopping centre on Wednesday and the department's Kwara Kekana said residents responded positively to it. She said 821 people were screened while 74 were tested on site. "Gauteng has adopted a strategy of targeting areas identified as hotspots as they have a high prevalence of Covid-19 active cases in order to halt the spread of the coronavirus. "With the return to economic activities announced by President Ramaphosa when he communicating that the country will now move to lLevel 3 as of June 1, malls and shopping centres will be used as part of ramping up screening and testing," she said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 3 043 as of May 26, with 31 deaths, the department said.

Recoveries stood at 1 955 while 121 people were currently in hospital.

The department also said 12 135 people were found to have been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng. Kekana said they were all traced and put in isolation.

She said 9 540 of them had since completed the 14-day monitoring period and had no symptoms reported.

There are also 172 confirmed Covid-19 cases that the department was yet to allocate to the province's districts.





GAUTENG BREAKDOWN







Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries

Gauteng 3043 31 1 955

Johannesburg 1 467 15 1125

Ekurhuleni 642 8 474

Tshwane 412 4 278

West Rand 286 4 57

Sedibeng 64 0 21

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 467 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 194 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 225 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 119 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 174 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 321 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 205 cases

Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 94 cases

Unallocated 136

City of Tshwane: 412 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 57 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 17 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 135 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 88 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 11 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 83 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 14

Ekurhuleni: 639 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 53 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 43 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 207 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 132 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 123 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 37 cases

Unallocated cases: 47

Sedibeng 64 cases

Lesedi 8, Emfuleni 36, Midvaal 9

Unallocated cases: 11

West Rand 286

Mogale City 57, Rand West City 17, Merafong City 128

Unallocated 172

