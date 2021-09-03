Gauteng parents urged not to miss Grade 8 deadline
Johannesburg – Gauteng Grade 7 learners’ parents and guardians, who have not yet registered their children going to Grade 8 next year, have until midnight today to do so.
The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that as of yesterday, a total of 301 510 successful applications were recorded.
“The GDE wishes to remind parents and guardians that the phase 1 2022 online admissions application period will close on Friday, September 3, at midnight,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
The phase 1 applications period specifically targeted parents and guardians, whose children are currently in Grade 7, at public schools in Gauteng, and will be going to Grade 8, next year.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said last month that the process was split into two phases, to ensure that the high demand for school placement is managed more efficiently, and phase 1 was to ensure that Gauteng parents – already in the system – are not elbowed out.
“We urge parents and guardians, who have already applied, to urgently upload the required documents online or submit them at the school(s) they applied to,” said Lesufi.
Phase 2 of the online application process will begin on September 13, and this will be for parents and guardians of children going to Grade 1 and Grade 8 next year but who are not in a public school in Gauteng. Phase 2 will, subsequently end on October 8.
Placement for phase 1 will take place between October 15 and November 30, and phase 2 placement will be between November 15 and November 30.
The DA’s shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho urged all parents and guardians to apply for their child’s school placement before the closing date, to ensure that no Grade 8 learner misses a day of schooling, when the new year begins.
“Based on previous experience, delays in applying for online admission has had a huge negative impact on the future of our children, in that many pupils – across the province – have missed months of schooling. This has also resulted in pupils being placed in schools that have not been chosen by their parents,” Ramulifho said.
The Star