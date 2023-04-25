Gauteng Premier to meet and engage NGOs over modalities of the new funding model

Johannesburg - Following an outcry, the Gauteng Provincial Government today announced that it is reviewing the funding model of non-profit organisations in the province. The provincial government said this is in line with the commitment made by Premier Panyaza Lesufi in his inaugural State of the Province address to determine if the R2.3 billion that is currently allocated to the sector is efficiently distributed and if it is indeed used for its intended purpose of addressing the needs of the elderly, vulnerable, and poor.

The Star published an article on Tuesday in which the sector raised concerns about the cutting of budgets for NGOs and NPOs providing vital services to the vulnerable in society. A number of NPOs looking after those needing care due to living with disabilities, said they would battle to stay open after the Gauteng department of social development pulled their funding, saying that the money would be spent on other programmes, including fighting the scourge of drugs, especially nyaope. Impilo Child Protection and Adoption Services’ director, Sue Kravitz, speaking to a talk radio show host, said there have already been serious consequences.

"The 48 organisations who joined our coalition and provide basic services across the board, ranging from the elderly, epilepsy, the physically and mentally disabled, and many others, are closing their doors already," Kravitz warned. Chriselda Bunu, assistant director at Joburg Child Welfare, said they received no warning about the funding cut. "It was only when organisations needed to sign their new service-level agreements (SLA) that we discovered that this vital funding had been stopped," said Bunu.

The provincial government confirmed that Lesufi will convene a budget committee to address the issue of funding elevated priorities. "The NGO sector has played a critical role in partnering with the government in caring for the vulnerable in our society. I am confident that we will find each other in the sector," Lesufi said. Lesufi, together with the MEC for Social Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, Mbali Hlophe, will meet with the sector on Thursday to engage them on the modalities of the new funding model and other issues affecting the sector.