This was a contention made on Thursday by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, who said the province's Judge President Dunstan Mlambo had told the government that the manner in which departmental bank accounts were attached by lawyers was non-compliant with prescripts of the law.
Masuku was speaking to The Star following the attachment of its bank accounts this week to the tune of R310m following non-payment of medical negligence claimants since April last year.
This emerged this week from Jack Bloom, the DA's spokesperson on health in the provincial legislature.
Masuku acknowledged yesterday that the province was saddled with more than R20bn in medical negligence claims, but that attachments initiated by “cartel lawyers” were not only non-compliant, but were “unfair because we are dealing with an essential service”.